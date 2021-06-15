PSL 2021 – Lahore Qalandars win toss and elect to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators

06:05 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
PSL 2021 – Lahore Qalandars win toss and elect to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators
ABU DHABI – Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday won the toss and chose to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in the 23rd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi.

Lahore Qalandars will be aiming to bounce back from the defeat they faced at the hands of Islamabad United in the last game.

Lahore Qalandars went down by 28 runs against Islamabad United on Saturday after first reducing them to 20/5 and then being at 86/2 in 10 chasing 153. Lahore was bowled out for 124 after its middle-order collapsed.

Quetta Gladiators have just one win out of their seven games in the tournament so far and another defeat can possibly oust them of the contention to qualify for the play-offs.

Squads:

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam and Zeeshan Ashraf

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan

