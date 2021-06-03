PSL 2021: PCB announces schedule of remaining matches at Abu Dhabi
PSL 2021: PCB announces schedule of remaining matches at Abu Dhabi
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday announced the schedule of remaining matches of the Pakistan Supper League (PSL)’s sixth edition at Abu Dhabi.

The announcement came as a relief for all stakeholders of the PSL, including fans, who have been eagerly anticipating the return of the league after it was abruptly suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in early March.

The remaining matches will be played from June 9-24 in Abu Dhabi, said PCB. The announcement came on Thursday afternoon after a series of meetings confirmed the PCB was unable to start the tournament in accordance with its wishes, from June 7.

The PCB spokesperson said, “The remaining matches of the PSL 6 will be played from June 9-24 in Abu Dhabi. There will be a total of six double-headers including one in the play-off stages.”

“Matches on the usual days will start at 9:00pm PST while in the case of double-headers, the first match will start at 6:00pm PST and the second match will be played at 11:00pm PST,” he stated, adding that the detailed match schedule will be announced in due course.

The PCB then planned to move the matches to the UAE, and for the matches to be played on the same dates. However, that didn’t come to fruition as according to the initial plan, the remainder of the tournament was supposed to be kicked off from June 5 and then June 7 was the date decided by the board.

