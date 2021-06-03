Pakistan skipper Babar Azam retains No 1 position in ICC ODI rankings
Web Desk
02:14 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam retains No 1 position in ICC ODI rankings
Share

DUBAI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has maintained the number one position in the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s new One-Day International (ODI) player rankings.

In the batting category, Babar Azam still holds the number one position with 865 rating points while New Zealand’s Trent Bolt is at the number one spot in the bowling.

Indian captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma have held onto their second and third spots in the ODI Batsmen Rankings. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has also maintained his fifth slot in the ODI Bowling Rankings.

However, Sri Lankan cricket captain Koshal Perera has now moved up 13 places to 42nd position after he scored a century in the third ODI against Bangladesh.

In bowling, New Zealand’s Trent Bolt is number one, Bangladesh’s Mehdi Hassan is number two, and Afghanistan’s Mujeeb-ur-Rehman is number three.

Sri Lanka fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera and captain Kusal Perera have made considerable gains in the latest rankings. Chameera and captain Perera have gained after starring in a 97-run victory over Bangladesh in the final match of their Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League series.

Babar Azam gets 'engaged to cousin' 11:44 AM | 1 Jun, 2021

LAHORE – Pakistani cricket captain and star player Babar Azam has engaged to his paternal cousin, local news ...

More From This Category
Happy birthday Sultan of Swing! – Wasim Akram ...
03:35 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
PSL 2021: PCB announces schedule of remaining ...
03:09 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
Ahmad Shahzad blessed with a baby girl
01:25 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
Top badminton player Mahoor Shahzad to represent ...
02:13 PM | 2 Jun, 2021
Zulfi Bukhari accepts challenge to face ...
01:15 PM | 2 Jun, 2021
PCB issues tentative schedule for remaining ...
11:03 PM | 1 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Happy birthday Sultan of Swing! – Wasim Akram turns 55
03:35 PM | 3 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr