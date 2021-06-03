Pakistan skipper Babar Azam retains No 1 position in ICC ODI rankings

DUBAI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has maintained the number one position in the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s new One-Day International (ODI) player rankings.

In the batting category, Babar Azam still holds the number one position with 865 rating points while New Zealand’s Trent Bolt is at the number one spot in the bowling.

Indian captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma have held onto their second and third spots in the ODI Batsmen Rankings. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has also maintained his fifth slot in the ODI Bowling Rankings.

However, Sri Lankan cricket captain Koshal Perera has now moved up 13 places to 42nd position after he scored a century in the third ODI against Bangladesh.

In bowling, New Zealand’s Trent Bolt is number one, Bangladesh’s Mehdi Hassan is number two, and Afghanistan’s Mujeeb-ur-Rehman is number three.

Sri Lanka fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera and captain Kusal Perera have made considerable gains in the latest rankings. Chameera and captain Perera have gained after starring in a 97-run victory over Bangladesh in the final match of their Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League series.