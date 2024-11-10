Babar Azam garners praises for fixing Shaheen Afridi’s injured Thumb in PakvAUS ODI

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani star bowler Shaheen Afridi was struck on his left thumb during series decider ODI against Australia, and fans loved to see former skipper Babar Azam’s expertise in the game.

Afridi, 24, felt nasty blow by Sean Abbott and as he moved to stop the ball but was struck on his left thumb. The blow left the pacer visibly in severe discomfort. and he flicked his hand to shake off the discomfort.

Babar Azam immediately came to his aid, pulling on Shaheen’s thumb to help alleviate pain. Commentators hinted at rhumb dislocation, but Babar kept pressure on the thumb until the team physio arrived. After a quick assessment, the physio ruled out dislocation and applied a pain-relieving spray.

Despite discomfort, Shaheen resumed bowling, much to the relief of Pakistan fans. His injury did not hinder Men in Green’s performance, as their pacers were in exceptional form, restricting Australia to just 140 runs after opting to bowl first.

Meanwhile, Pakistani bowlers took full advantage of conditions to dominate the Australian batting line-up and secure a commanding position in the series-deciding clash.