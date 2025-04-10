Kareena Kapoor’s botched animation at Karachi Rave Party goes viral online

KARACHI – Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor’s animation flop turned into hilarious moment as social media calling out DJ who planned surprise for ‘Bebo’ fans.

A clip featuring a poorly animated avatar of B.Town diva at a rave party in Karachi went viral, amassing hilarious reactions from fans. The video, shared by Pakistani DJ Hamza Haris, shows an animated version of the actress dancing on a screen with loud music in the background, leading to widespread amusement and criticism.

Haris created an animated Kareena for a track inspired by a famous scene from a hit movie . He mentioned that he wanted to add a unique twist by having the iconic moment of Kareena dancing at a rave party, something he claimed had never been done before. DJ called it ‘iconic, yet chaotic, saying, no one’s done that at a rave before.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamza Haris (@mr.shotbox)

Despite the enthusiastic crowd response, the video received sharp criticism from many Kareena Kapoor fans who were quick to point out the poor quality of the animation.