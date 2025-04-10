New low-cost airline set to start Karachi-Kuala Lumpur flights soon

KARACHI – Air Asia X, a low-cost airline of Malaysia, has announced operating four weekly flights from Karachi to Kuala Lumpur.

Reports said bookings have begun for flights starting from May 30 while ticket price has been set at Rs 55,800.

The airline has set a target to provide travel facilities to over 100,000 passengers annually through its flights.

Round-trip flights from Karachi to Kuala Lumpur will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway to launch a direct air service between Pakistan and Bangladesh soon as bilateral relations between the two sides continue to improve.

Reports said both private airlines in both countries are planning to start direct flights from Karachi to Dhaka, adding that both countries have agreed to this plan.

The Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority has granted the necessary permission for the direct flight.

Abdul Naser Khan, Additional Secretary of Bangladesh’s Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, stated that the Pakistani private airline had proposed flights between Dhaka and Karachi, which has been approved.

A formal agreement with the airline for these flights is likely to be signed soon, he added.

He also revealed that Bangladeshi patients have started traveling to Pakistan for medical treatment, which is further enhancing people-to-people connections.

Both sides are working to facilitate the relevant airlines to begin operations as soon as possible.