Hot and humid weather expected in Karachi – 10 April 2025

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast that the weather in port city of Karachi will remain hot and humid during the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature recorded today was 25.5°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to range between 33°C and 35°C.

It was also reported that the humidity level in the air is 77%, with northwesterly winds blowing at a speed of 12 km/h.

On the other hand, a weather analyst said that weather will remain hot and humid in Karachi today; however, strong winds may blow intermittently in the afternoon.

He said wind speeds may reach 30 to 35 km/h, and due to the hot weather and moist winds, thunderclouds may form in the outskirts of the city.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during day time. However, partly cloudy weather with isolated rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Islamabad and central Balochistan.

Hailstorm may also occur at isolated places during the forecast period.