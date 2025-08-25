Viral cleric Allama Nasir Madni ‘spotted enjoying vacations’ in Uzbekistan

LAHORE – A viral video shows Alama Nasir Madni, who is popular on social media for his unique style of addressing people, allegedly enjoying vacations in Uzbekistan.

The video was shared by a social media user on X with caption stating as, “This is the one and only Allama Nasir Madni.

The cleric can be seen in casual dressing as he has donned orange T-shirt and blue trouser while roaming the streets of Uzbekistan.

میرا چن میری ملائی

میں ازبکستان میں ہوں یہ ہیں جی ون اینڈ اونلی علامہ ناصر مدنی😂 pic.twitter.com/ZLBIpNvkvg — بانکے میاں (@bankay_mian62) August 24, 2025



The authenticity of the video is yet to be determined independently. Madni has also not shared any official statement in this regard.

However, when a person, in the comment section, claimed that it is an “AI video” the user who shared the video replied: “This is genuine as there are also several others”.

او اصلی اے او پائی

یہ سچ میں وہاں گیا ہوا ہے اس کی اور بھی وڈیوز ہیں — بانکے میاں (@bankay_mian62) August 24, 2025



The video spared mixed response from social media users with some criticizing him and others defending his attire and decision to enjoy vacations.

استغفر اللہ میں تو پہلے ہی کہتی ہوں پاکستان کے تمام ایسے لوگ ڈھونگی ہیں سیاست دان سے لے کر اس ڈبہ پیر تک عظمی بخاری اس کی نئی مثال اور اب یہ ہر کوئی مصنوعی لبادے سے تنگ ہے لیکن کیا کریں کمائی کا ذریعہ بھی تو یہی ہے پاکستانی کو پیچھے لگانا کوئی مشکل کام نہیں — Nazia Ali (@Sarayousafali) August 24, 2025