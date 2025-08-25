Latest

Viral cleric Allama Nasir Madni ‘spotted enjoying vacations’ in Uzbekistan

By Our Correspondent
11:37 am | Aug 25, 2025
Viral Cleric Allama Nasir Madni Spotted Enjoying Vacations In Uzbekistan

LAHORE – A viral video shows Alama Nasir Madni, who is popular on social media for his unique style of addressing people, allegedly enjoying vacations in Uzbekistan.

The video was shared by a social media user on X with caption stating as, “This is the one and only Allama Nasir Madni.

The cleric can be seen in casual dressing as he has donned orange T-shirt and blue trouser while roaming the streets of Uzbekistan.


The authenticity of the video is yet to be determined independently. Madni has also not shared any official statement in this regard.

However, when a person, in the comment section, claimed that it is an “AI video” the user who shared the video replied: “This is genuine as there are also several others”.


The video spared mixed response from social media users with some criticizing him and others defending his attire and decision to enjoy vacations.

Our Correspondent

