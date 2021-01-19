Pakistan up 31 places on Trading Across Border Index
ISLAMABAD –A major achievement towards ensuring ease of doing business, Pakistan has improved 31 positions, from 142nd to 111th, on the rank of Trading Across Border Index.
The Federal Board of Revenue on Tuesday said the development occurred because of increased efforts directed towards ensuring ease of doing business across Pakistan. Taking it to Twitter, the spokesperson also tweeted on the development.
In a series of tweet, the spokesperson added that it made trading across borders easier by focusing on three crucial areas that include enhancing the integration of various agencies in the Web-Based One Customs electronic system, reducing the number of documents required for import/ export clearances and enhancing capacities of Customs officials for playing a proactive role in regulating border trade.
Along with the improvement in Trading across Border Index, the country also climbed up the ladder in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business 2020 Index.
With both improvements, Pakistan has become the sixth country on a global scale and the first in South Asia to have improved ease of doing business in national and international trade.
