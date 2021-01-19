Pakistan up 31 places on Trading Across Border Index 
Web Desk
04:02 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
Pakistan up 31 places on Trading Across Border Index 
Share

ISLAMABAD –A major achievement towards ensuring ease of doing business, Pakistan has improved 31 positions, from 142nd to 111th, on the rank of Trading Across Border Index.

The Federal Board of Revenue on Tuesday said the development occurred because of increased efforts directed towards ensuring ease of doing business across Pakistan. Taking it to Twitter, the spokesperson also tweeted on the development.

In a series of tweet, the spokesperson added that it made trading across borders easier by focusing on three crucial areas that include enhancing the integration of various agencies in the Web-Based One Customs electronic system, reducing the number of documents required for import/ export clearances and enhancing capacities of Customs officials for playing a proactive role in regulating border trade.

Along with the improvement in Trading across Border Index, the country also climbed up the ladder in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business 2020 Index.

With both improvements, Pakistan has become the sixth country on a global scale and the first in South Asia to have improved ease of doing business in national and international trade.

Pakistan improves position on WB Ease of Doing ... 03:48 PM | 9 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has improved its position on World Bank Ease of Doing Business Index for the second ...

More From This Category
PDM accuses Imran Khan of receiving funds from ...
06:21 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
NAB files corruption reference against Sindh CM ...
05:41 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
‘Mashroob-e-Maghrib’ – Hareem Shah reveals ...
03:40 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
LHC Justice Chaudhary Abdul Aziz resigns
01:22 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
Sindh Wildlife rescues two blind Indus dolphins ...
11:52 AM | 19 Jan, 2021
Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for ...
11:28 AM | 19 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Reema Khan receives Covid-19 vaccine in US (VIDEO)
02:33 PM | 19 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr