Pakistan improves position on WB Ease of Doing Business Index
Web Desk
03:48 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has improved its position on World Bank Ease of Doing Business Index for the second consecutive year, shows the annual report issued by Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad.

As per World Bank’s latest rankings on ease of doing business for the last year, Pakistan has improved its position by 28 points from 136 to 108, which is unprecedented.

Out of six reform areas acknowledged in 2020 report, the highest improvement of 58 points has been made in Starting a Business indicator where SECP is leading the reform process.

Pakistan’s ranking in this indicator has improved from 130 to 72 and is placed at 2nd position in South Asian countries in terms of ease of Starting a Business.

