Indonesian passenger plane with 50 onboard goes missing

JAKARTA – A domestic Airline of Indonesia, Sriwijaya Air plane carrying more than 50 people lost contact after taking off from the Indonesian capital on Saturday.

The officials said the Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 has lost contact near West Kalimantan province.

The aircraft was en-route to Pontianak on Borneo island when it lost contact, a spokeswoman for the transport ministry said.

According to a flight-tracking website, the aircraft had lost more than 3,000m (10,000ft) in altitude in less than a minute.

Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta.https://t.co/fNZqlIR2dz pic.twitter.com/MAVfbj73YN — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 9, 2021

The aircraft is a 27-year-old Boeing 737, according to registration details included in the tracking data.

The search and rescue efforts were underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.