Two Pakistanis among 5 killed in firing near Oman’s Imam Ali Mosque during Muharram gathering

MUSCAT – At least five people, including two Pakistani nationals, were killed and several others injured in a firing incident at a mosque in Oman's capital city of Muscat, police confirmed on Tuesday.

"The Royal Oman Police have responded to a shooting incident that occurred in the vicinity of a mosque in the Al-Wadi Al-Kabir area," the local police said in a statement.

The rare attack took place when a gathering related to Muharram was being held with over 700 persons in presences. Reports said most of the attendees were Pakistanis.

Videos circulating on social media showed people fleeing out of fear near Imam Ali Mosque, its minaret visible, as gunshots can be heard.

Faithful will mark Ashura this week across the world to commemorate the 7th-century battlefield martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain.

Pakistan Embassy in Oman has confirmed the death of two Pakistani nationals in the firing incident.