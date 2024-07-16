Search

Suzuki Swift all vaitants' latest price update in Pakistan for July 2024

09:41 AM | 16 Jul, 2024
LAHORE – With its compact size, reliable performance and low-cost maintenance, Suzuki Swift is one of the popular hatchbacks in Pakistan.

Suzuki Swift’s new sporty design is sharp and attractive, and accentuated by the honeycomb Grill, alloy wheels, DRL and adjustable automatic LED projector headlamps.

It features Daytime Running Lamps (DRL) and sensor-enabled, adjustable LED projector head lamps, which makes the ride more powerful and safe.

All-new Swift features a single button start, an exciting D-Shaped Steering wheel and cylindrical gauges in the cockpit-like center console. Entertainment takes on a whole new meaning with a 9-inch screen, allowing Apple or Android phone mirroring and navigation.

A 1.2 liter petrol Engine enhanced by VVT technology delivers more power and fuel efficiency. Continuously variable transmission (CVT) gives you more control and the choice of engaging sports mode for a faster, powerful overall response.

It has a high-rigidity frame contributing to crash safety.

Suzuki Swift Variants

The Suzuki Swift comes in three variants – Swift GL, Swift GL (CVT) and Swift GLX (CVT).

Suzuki Swift Prices in Pakistan

Variant Price
Swift GL Rs4,336,000
Swift GL (CVT)  Rs4,560,000
Swift GLX (CVT) Rs4,719,000

New Withholding Tax amount on Suzuki Alto in Pakistan from July 2024

