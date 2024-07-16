Ashura 2024 – LESCO announces no loadshedding on Muharram 10

LAHORE – The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has announced uninterrupted power supply in the region on Muharram 10 (July 17) as processions are held to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain.
Jurisdiction of LESCO extends five main districts – Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara and Nankana – of Punjab province serving an approximate population of 25 million.
A spokesperson of LESCO said that there will be no loadshedding on July 17 due to 10th Muharram processions.
In Lahore, the main procession of Muharram 10 will begin from Nisar Haveli. The route includes:
Mohalla Shia
Mochi Gate
Pasha Market
Rang Mahal Choke
Sarafa Bazar
Bhatti Bazar
Tibi Siti Bazar
Bhatti Gate
Karbala Gamay Shah
This procession is expected to culminate at around 6:00 PM at Karbala Gamay Shah.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 15, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
