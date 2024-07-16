Ashura 2024 – LESCO announces no loadshedding on Muharram 10

LAHORE – The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has announced uninterrupted power supply in the region on Muharram 10 (July 17) as processions are held to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain.

Jurisdiction of LESCO extends five main districts – Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara and Nankana – of Punjab province serving an approximate population of 25 million.

A spokesperson of LESCO said that there will be no loadshedding on July 17 due to 10th Muharram processions.

In Lahore, the main procession of Muharram 10 will begin from Nisar Haveli. The route includes:

Mohalla Shia

Mochi Gate

Pasha Market

Rang Mahal Choke

Sarafa Bazar

Bhatti Bazar

Tibi Siti Bazar

Bhatti Gate

Karbala Gamay Shah

This procession is expected to culminate at around 6:00 PM at Karbala Gamay Shah.