Student rapes 18-year-old patient at Lahore’s Gulab Devi Hospital

LAHORE – A laboratory technician student allegedly raped a female patient in Gulab Devi Hospital in Punjab capital city of Lahore.
The incident took place on July 13 as police have registered the First Information Report (FIR) against two suspects.
According to FIR, the 18-year-old patient, who hails from Nankana Sahib, was under treatment at Amiruddin Ward of the public hospital.
On July 13, the prime suspect with the assistance of his friend took the girl to a washroom of the hospital and raped her. The other suspect stood guard outside the washroom.
Police have arrested the prime suspect while raids are being conducted to nab the accomplice.
Cases of sexual abuses have not been a rare incident in Pakistan, rather they are taking place at alarming level.
