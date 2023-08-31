Four women raped within 24 hours in Lahore

LAHORE – Four women were raped in last 24 hours in different areas of Punjab capital city of Lahore, it merged on Thursday.
Police said two men raped a ninth-class student in Ghalib Market area after luring her to overseas education and job. The victims had befriended Adnan Arshad on social media, who took her to a hotel where he along with his friend Hussain, subjected her to sexual assault.
The other incident was reported in the Faisal Town area where a suspect named Mehboob raped a girl on pretext of offering her job. His friend also assaulted the victim.
The third incident occurred in Manawan area, where a man, identified as Malik Kashi, sexually assaulted a woman after luring her to repay the loan amount of Rs45,000.
In another rape incident, a married woman was raped by her husband’s friend named Liaquat. He had called to a house on a promise of a job. When she reached there, the suspect sexually assaulted her and fled away.
Police have registered cases of all four rape cases but no arrest could be made yet.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 31, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|320.4
|323.65
|Euro
|EUR
|344
|347
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|403
|408
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|87.5
|88.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|85
|85.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|205
|207
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|807.97
|815.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|233.5
|236
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.75
|42.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.22
|44.62
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.72
|39.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.23
|2.31
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|985.36
|994.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.13
|181.13
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|789.03
|797.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.27
|83.97
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|227
|230
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|345.28
|347.78
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.61
|8.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Karachi
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Quetta
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Attock
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Multan
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
