Four women raped within 24 hours in Lahore

LAHORE – Four women were raped in last 24 hours in different areas of Punjab capital city of Lahore, it merged on Thursday.

Police said two men raped a ninth-class student in Ghalib Market area after luring her to overseas education and job. The victims had befriended Adnan Arshad on social media, who took her to a hotel where he along with his friend Hussain, subjected her to sexual assault.

The other incident was reported in the Faisal Town area where a suspect named Mehboob raped a girl on pretext of offering her job. His friend also assaulted the victim.

The third incident occurred in Manawan area, where a man, identified as Malik Kashi, sexually assaulted a woman after luring her to repay the loan amount of Rs45,000.

In another rape incident, a married woman was raped by her husband’s friend named Liaquat. He had called to a house on a promise of a job. When she reached there, the suspect sexually assaulted her and fled away.

Police have registered cases of all four rape cases but no arrest could be made yet.