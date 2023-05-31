Police hunt suspects over rape of three women, transgender person in Lahore

LAHORE – Three women and a transgender person were allegedly raped in separate incidents in the Punjab capital, it emerged on Wednesday.

Police have registered cases of all cases while no suspect has been arrested so far.

Reports said the transgender person identified as Anmol was alleged assaulted by two men in Raiwind area while a woman domestic help was raped by driver in a house in Defence area of Lahore.

In Harbanspura, a man allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl and managed to flee from the scene while another woman was sexually assaulted by man in Shalimar area of the city.

Police said raids were being conducted in different areas to arrest the suspects, adding that all the criminal elements would be brought to justice.