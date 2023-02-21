Search

Another woman raped in Islamabad

Web Desk 12:30 PM | 21 Feb, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Another woman was sexually assaulted by two men in Islamabad, police said on Monday.

According to the police, a woman contacted two persons and sought their help in looking for a job. She sought help from them as earlier, the two had offered her a job in the company of their friend.

They picked her up from F-11 Markaz, where she had reached on their call. Later, they took her to a deserted spot and raped her at gunpoint, the police said, adding that they then took her to the F-10 roundabout and released her there.

A rape case was registered with the Shalimar police station against the two persons in response to a complaint lodged by the victim lady.

The incident happened eight days ago.

On Feb 5, a woman was gang-raped in F9 park in the limits of Margallah police station.

The incident caused widespread outrage on social media two armed men allegedly raped a woman in the F-9 Park.

Outrage as woman ‘assaulted, gang-raped’ in Islamabad's F9 park

