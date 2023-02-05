Outrage as woman ‘assaulted, gang-raped’ in Islamabad's F9 park

ISLAMABAD – A woman has been sexually assaulted by two men in F9 park in the country’s federal capital Islamabad, in another incident that has shocked the South Asian nation witnessing a rise in sexual violence.

The incident caused widespread outrage on social media two armed men allegedly raped a woman in the F-9 Park area at gunpoint Thursday night.

The FIR registered at Margalla police station stated that the victim was taking a stroll in the park with her friend when two men separated her from her friend and assaulted her on resistance.

They took the victim, a resident of Mian Channun, into the woods at gunpoint and overpowered her.

The victim told the cops that the culprits also returned their things and even offered Rs1,000 to remain tight-lipped about the incident. They also told the victim that she should not be in the park this late.

Meanwhile, a special unit started investigating the incident and suspects are being traced through CCTV footage. Officials are also interrogating park administration and guards to find the culprits.

As the legal proceedings are underway, the victim underwent a medical examination at PIMS, which shows marks of assault on her body. The samples taken from the victim have been sent to the forensics.

The heinous incident has drawn anger from human rights activists, social media users, and the masses as people called for a stern punishment to the culprits.

why is it F-9 park every year. give these rap!sts capital punishments.



Last year when castration was introduced mullahs declared it "unislamic" as if what they do is islamic and the woke rainbow TV squad also opposed it.

this country is more lawless then wildwest. Head spinning. https://t.co/oYbZpfgIL2 pic.twitter.com/OsOGamRa3A — bonky.chonky (@bonkichonky) February 5, 2023

A woman was gang-raped at gunpoint in F-9 Park Islamabad Police have registered a case 😭💔#F9Park pic.twitter.com/I9y9gpDQMo — Hassan Bashir Awan (@moumkts1) February 5, 2023

Horrendous incidents with women have started to become a norm in 🇵🇰. It is very shameful that women's safety is the least priority of every govt. Even culprits know they would easily escape from the poor judiciary and police due to the weak system we have. #F9Park#Islamabad pic.twitter.com/mJtGgzr4o1 — Hamza Qazi (@hamzaqazii) February 5, 2023

f-9 park is one of the most unsafe places. my friends (all girls) and i were once followed around by a group of men there. we fortunately managed to escape. also this isn’t just islamabad, no city in pakistan can be called “safe”. women are on their own almost everywhere https://t.co/as5m9K7Mrl — Yumna Owais (@iamyums) February 5, 2023

Another horrible act as a girl was gang raped by two monsters in F9 park Islamabad, the most secure place in Pakistan. Who is responsible? #F9Park #Islamabad #hangthebastards #JailBharoMovement pic.twitter.com/JYY3H8m4fO — Dr. Amna Jamal (@amnakegossips) February 4, 2023

Amid the condemnations, Chairman Human Rights Committee has also taken notice of the incident and demanded a detailed report to be submitted in parliament.