Outrage as woman ‘assaulted, gang-raped’ in Islamabad's F9 park

Web Desk 10:04 AM | 5 Feb, 2023
Outrage as woman 'assaulted, gang-raped' in Islamabad's F9 park
Source: F9ParkIslamabadPakistan/Facebook

ISLAMABAD – A woman has been sexually assaulted by two men in F9 park in the country’s federal capital Islamabad, in another incident that has shocked the South Asian nation witnessing a rise in sexual violence.

The incident caused widespread outrage on social media two armed men allegedly raped a woman in the F-9 Park area at gunpoint Thursday night.

The FIR registered at Margalla police station stated that the victim was taking a stroll in the park with her friend when two men separated her from her friend and assaulted her on resistance.

They took the victim, a resident of Mian Channun, into the woods at gunpoint and overpowered her.

The victim told the cops that the culprits also returned their things and even offered Rs1,000 to remain tight-lipped about the incident. They also told the victim that she should not be in the park this late.

Meanwhile, a special unit started investigating the incident and suspects are being traced through CCTV footage. Officials are also interrogating park administration and guards to find the culprits.

As the legal proceedings are underway, the victim underwent a medical examination at PIMS, which shows marks of assault on her body. The samples taken from the victim have been sent to the forensics.

The heinous incident has drawn anger from human rights activists, social media users, and the masses as people called for a stern punishment to the culprits.

Amid the condemnations, Chairman Human Rights Committee has also taken notice of the incident and demanded a detailed report to be submitted in parliament.

Police arrest suspects in F9 Park rape case

