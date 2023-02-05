Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passes away at 79

DUBAI – Former military ruler and President Pervez Musharraf has passed away on Sunday at American Hospital in UAE after a prolonged illness.

Local media reports quoting his family members said the former four-star general succumbed to Amyloidosis. He was hospitalised for a couple of months due to a complication of his ailment, per reports.

Earlier, it was reported that arrangements were in order to shift the country’s ailing former military leader to his homeland after his self-imposed exile, however he could not make it and breathed his last in UAE.

Soon after his death, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) consoled his death. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad and all the services chiefs have expressed heartfelt condolences, the military media said.

As social media users catch the air, #PervezMusharraf and #Dubai started trending on Twitter with people from all walks of life consoling his death.

“May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family,” the military’s media wing said.

In a series of tweets, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani expressed deep sorrow over the former president’s death and extended condolences to the grieving family.

2/2...حوصلے اور صبر سےبرداشت کرنےکی توفیق دے۔ ڈپٹی چیئرمین سینیٹ مرزا محمد آفریدی، قائد حزب اختلاف سینیٹر ڈاکٹر شہزاد وسیم نے بھی سابق صدر جنرل(ر) پرویز مشرف کے انتقال پر اپنے علیحدہ علیحدہ تعزیتی پیغامات میں مرحوم کے اہلخانہ سے دلی ہمدردی کا اظہار کیا ہے اور دعا مغفرت کی۔ — Senate of Pakistan (@SenatePakistan) February 5, 2023

پرویز مشرف انتقال کر گئے، وہ بہت بڑے انسان تھے ان کے دوست چھوٹے ثابت ہوئے ہمیشہ پاکستان فرسٹ ان کی سوچ اور نظریہ تھا، خدا غریق رحمت کرے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 5, 2023

Duty, Honor & Country 🇵🇰

Those three sacred words respectfully describe what you must be, what you can be, what you will be and What You Were



The Legend is no More 🥺😔



Allah Hafiz Sir 🫡

Late Gen Pervez Musharraf (R)#PervezMusharraf @P_Musharraf pic.twitter.com/RIh5Tv46V6 — Faraz Noor Sheikhanzai 🇵🇰 (@faraznoor96) February 5, 2023

Former President of Pakistan and Army Chief Gen Pervez Musharraf passed away in Dubai after prolonged sickness.



إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُون — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) February 5, 2023

Former Army Chief and President Pervez Musharraf Died pic.twitter.com/tcO33C2Fem — ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) February 5, 2023

General Pervez Musharraf is no more. End of an era. — Mazhar Abbas (@MazharAbbasGEO) February 5, 2023

Former dictator of Pakistan, General #PervezMusharraf (Retd) passes away after a prolonged illness, at a hospital in Dubai. He was the main behind the failed Kargil adventure. But both countries since then had come close to resolving issues under his tenure. pic.twitter.com/eyE4hAgf95 — Snehesh Alex Philip (@sneheshphilip) February 5, 2023

The former COAS has been living in the Emirates from the last seven years when he was allowed to travel on medical grounds while being tried on treason charges.

Musharraf seized power with a military coup in 1999, deposing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and later declared himself president and went on to rule the fifth most populous country until he stepped down to avoid impeachment by the new parliament in 2007.

In 2019, a Pakistani court sentenced him for treason over his 2007 imposition of emergency rule.

The ruling was however overturned by a court in the long-running case.

Musharraf was the tenth president of the South Asian nation. He served as the 10th CJCSC from 1998 to 2001 and the 7th top general from 1998 to 2007.

The former dictator will be remembered as a controversial figure in the history of Pakistan, but some of his efforts will be remembered forever.