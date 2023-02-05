Pakistan’s top military brass condoles death of Pervez Musharraf

Search

Pakistan

Web Desk 11:44 AM | 5 Feb, 2023
Source: Representational Photo

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army top officials on Sunday expressed condolences over the death of former military chief and President General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, who succumbed to his chronic illness earlier today in Dubai.

The Pakistan Army’s spokesman in a short statement said “Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Services Chiefs express heartfelt condolences on sad demise of Gen Pervez Musharaf, ex-President, CJCSC & Chief of Army Staff. May Allah bless the departed soul & give strength to the bereaved family.”

Former military ruler and President Pervez Musharraf passed away at American Hospital in UAE after a prolonged illness. Local media reports quoting his family members said the former four-star general succumbed to Amyloidosis.

He was hospitalised for a couple of months due to a complication of his ailment, per reports.

Following his death, several politicians including former Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi expressed condolences.

