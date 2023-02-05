Shaheen Shah Afridi upset over leaked wedding pictures

Pakistan’s ace speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi ties the knot with daughter of former skipper Shahid Afridi’s daughter in Karachi, the event remained in news over the weekend.

Shahid Afridi and family members kept part of Ansha Afridi’s wedding under wraps, especially pictures of bride, however clicks of the couple were shared on social media, much to the ‘disappointment’ of newlywed couple.

The clicks soon went viral on social media, prompting a reaction from Shaheen Shah Afridi who seems to be upset after his pictures of his wife were shared widely on social media.

Lately, Shaheen shared two cents on guests who shared the pictures of his bride without the family’s consent. “It’s very disappointing that despite many repeated requests, our privacy was hurt and people kept on sharing it further without any guilt. I would like to humbly request everyone again to kindly coordinate with us and not try to spoil our memorable big day,” Shaheen wrote in a social media post.

It's very disappointing that despite many and repeated requests, our privacy was hurt and people kept on sharing it further without any guilt.



I would like to humbly request everyone again to kindly coordinate with us and not try to spoil our memorable big day. — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) February 4, 2023

He however thanked almighty for blessing him with a beautiful partner. “Alhumdulillah, Almighty has been very kind and generous. May we always remain as a garment to each other,” he wrote, expressing gratitude to the guests for wishes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

Earlier, Shahid Afridi shared the first picture from his daughter’s wedding day, introducing Ansha and son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Sharing an emotional post on Twitter, Afridi called his daughter the most beautiful flower of the garden, saying they [daughter] blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart, he said.