Abdul Sattar Edhi remembered on 4th death anniversary
Web Desk
03:46 PM | 8 Jul, 2020
Abdul Sattar Edhi remembered on 4th death anniversary
Share

ISLAMABAD – Renowned philanthropist and social worker Abdul Sattar Edhi was remembered on his fourth death anniversary today (July 8) with people from all walks of life commemorating his services for the humanity.

Edhi, who founded the world’s largest volunteer ambulance network, had died on July 8, 2016 in Karachi after a prolonged illness.

The philanthropist may have been gone but his legacy lives on.

Edhi, who was born in 1928, migrated to Pakistan in 1947 along with his family and dedicated his life to the poor from the age of 20 when he himself was penniless in Karachi. He devoted his life to social welfare and eventually became recognized globally for all his hard work. And now, he will be loved by children as the animated character Edhi Baba.

He started off as a free dispensary in 1951 that went on to become the largest charity organization in Pakistan.

India mourns the death of Abdul Sattar Edhi 05:24 PM | 9 Jul, 2016

INDIA - The news of Edhi's death has sparked grief across the border with Indians also mourning the demise of the ...

In his own words, Edhi “begged for donations” at the start of his work and “people gave”. From having one ambulance which he drove himself, the Edhi Foundation now has 2,400 ambulances and three air ambulances stationed across the country.

In fact, in 1997 the Edhi Foundation entered the Guinness World Records as the “largest volunteer ambulance organization”.

The foundation also runs more than 300 welfare centers across the country that operate as food kitchens, rehabilitation homes, shelters for abandoned women and children and clinics for the mentally handicapped.The Edhi Foundation also runs eight outpatient hospitals, a child adoption centre and morgues.

Edhi received the Ramon Magsaysay Award for public service in 1986 and was honoured with the Nishan-e-Imtiaz in 1989.

More From This Category
Asim Azhar's 'Jo Tu Na Mila' is a copy of Studio ...
02:04 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep dies at 81
01:31 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
PTA to take an important decision on PUBG ban ...
12:49 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
BJP Kashmir leader killed along with his father ...
11:17 AM | 9 Jul, 2020
US, Pakistan call for boosting cooperation in ...
10:57 AM | 9 Jul, 2020
PM Imran to open Islamabad Isolation hospital, ...
10:30 AM | 9 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Asim Azhar's 'Jo Tu Na Mila' is a copy of Studio Ghibli production's soundtrack
02:04 PM | 9 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr