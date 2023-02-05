President Alvi, PM Shehbaz condole demise of Pervez Musharraf

ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday extended their condolences over the demise of the former military ruler and President Pervez Musharraf who passed away earlier today.
Pervez (retd) Pervez Musharraf, who seized power in a 1999 bloodless coup, succumbed to his chronic illness at the age of 79.
The Pakistani leaders issued condolence messages expressing their grief over the death of the former premier who left Pakistan in 2016 and was living in self exile in UAE.
I offer my condolences to the family of General (rtd) Pervez Musharraf. May the departed soul rest in peace!— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 5, 2023
صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا سابق صدر جنرل ریٹائرڈ پرویز مشرف کی وفات پر اظہار افسوس— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 5, 2023
صدر مملکت کا سابق صدر کے ورثاء سے اظہارِ تعزیت
صدر مملکت کی مرحوم صدر کیلئے دعائے مغفرت، ورثاء کیلئے صبر جمیل کی دعا pic.twitter.com/K3uMWBgsf4
Earlier, several politicians including the Senate of Pakistan expressed their heartfelt condolences.
In a brief statement released by the military’s media wing, the armed forces chiefs expressed their heartfelt condolences on the demise of the former military ruler. “May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to [his] bereaved family,” ISPR said.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 5, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|284.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|335
|338
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.14
|75.44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192
|194
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.72
|720.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.33
|39.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|878
|887
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.79
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,300 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,010.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Karachi
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Quetta
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Attock
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Multan
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
