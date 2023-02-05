Search

President Alvi, PM Shehbaz condole demise of Pervez Musharraf

Web Desk 01:18 PM | 5 Feb, 2023
President Alvi, PM Shehbaz condole demise of Pervez Musharraf

ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday extended their condolences over the demise of the former military ruler and President Pervez Musharraf who passed away earlier today.

Pervez (retd) Pervez Musharraf, who seized power in a 1999 bloodless coup, succumbed to his chronic illness at the age of 79.

The Pakistani leaders issued condolence messages expressing their grief over the death of the former premier who left Pakistan in 2016 and was living in self exile in UAE.

Earlier, several politicians including the Senate of Pakistan expressed their heartfelt condolences.

In a brief statement released by the military’s media wing, the armed forces chiefs expressed their heartfelt condolences on the demise of the former military ruler. “May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to [his] bereaved family,” ISPR said.

