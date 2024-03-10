Big cut in ghee, flour prices in Pakistan ahead of Ramadan 2024

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif amplified volume of the Ramadan Relief Package, in bid to pass on relief to inflation-hit Pakistanis, who are bearing brunt of back-breaking inflation.

Utility stores, Benazir Income Support Program, and mobile units are directed to provide basic commodities at discounted prices.

The premier stressed reaching as many deserving people as possible, with 1200 mobile points and 300 permanent relief centers being set up. The package will offer food items at lower prices than the market from the start to the end of Holy Month.

Under the Benazir Income Support Program, basic edibles including flour, rice, dal, ghee, sugar, syrup, and milk will be provided at subsidized rates, with a subsidy of Rs77 per kilogram of flour and Rs70 per kilogram of ghee.

The federal government increased Ramadan package volume from Rs7.5 billion to Rs12.5 billion.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/07-Mar-2024/how-to-get-rs5-000-cash-under-sindh-relief-package-for-ramadan-check-details







