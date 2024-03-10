Big cut in ghee, flour prices in Pakistan ahead of Ramadan 2024

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif amplified volume of the Ramadan Relief Package, in bid to pass on relief to inflation-hit Pakistanis, who are bearing brunt of back-breaking inflation.
Utility stores, Benazir Income Support Program, and mobile units are directed to provide basic commodities at discounted prices.
The premier stressed reaching as many deserving people as possible, with 1200 mobile points and 300 permanent relief centers being set up. The package will offer food items at lower prices than the market from the start to the end of Holy Month.
Under the Benazir Income Support Program, basic edibles including flour, rice, dal, ghee, sugar, syrup, and milk will be provided at subsidized rates, with a subsidy of Rs77 per kilogram of flour and Rs70 per kilogram of ghee.
The federal government increased Ramadan package volume from Rs7.5 billion to Rs12.5 billion.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/07-Mar-2024/how-to-get-rs5-000-cash-under-sindh-relief-package-for-ramadan-check-details
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Sunday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|208.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.01
|41.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.24
|59.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.86
|8.01
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.