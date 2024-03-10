Pakistan achieves another milestone in regional trade with first-ever oranges delivery to Russia

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Russia continue to strengthen their trade ties and now there is a milestone in regional trade as transportation of fruits has been started to Moscow via land route.

Trucks loaded with Pakistani oranges arrived in two Russian cities, with experts calling it a significant achievement in regional trade.

The operation, managed by the National Logistics Cell, involved 16 trucks traveling from Sargodha to Russia, covering over 6,000 kilometers.

At least 14 trucks arrived in the Russian city of Derbent, while the remaining two reached Grozny - the capital city of Chechnya.

A ceremony was marked to welcome the citrus laden trucks, which was attended by officials from the transport union, Russian customs, and the Pakistani embassy. This journey speaks of Islamabad's ability to access foreign markets by road, reducing the risk of spoilage of high-quality agricultural produce at home.