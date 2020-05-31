COVID-19 outbreak: NCOC seeks provinces' feedback on opening more sectors of economy

08:39 AM | 31 May, 2020
COVID-19 outbreak: NCOC seeks provinces' feedback on opening more sectors of economy
ISLAMABAD - National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has sought feedback of provinces to finalise the recommendations for opening some more sectors of the economy halted due to COVID-19 outbreak.

In a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar in Islamabad, the long and short term strategy on COVID-19 was analysed.

The NCOC recommended that the educational institutions should be kept closed till August and the marriage halls should only be allowed with limited number of guests, one dish and strict compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the Radio Pakistan reported.

The Forum emphasised the need to revise its communication strategy for better messaging and creating awareness among public on the COVID-19.

