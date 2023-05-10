PTI denies arrest of Shah Mahmmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD – Senior Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mahmood Quresi has not been arrested by the police, the party confirmed on Wednesday evening.

Earlier, reports of his arrest made it to media amid widespread protests against PTI Chairman Imran Khan's detention continue to spiral up.

Reports, which have been denied, claimed Qureshi was taken into custody under MPO 3 for 15 days.

However, PTI leaders Asad Umar and Ali Zaidi have already been detained by the authorities following Khan’a arrest in Al-Qadir Trust graft case.

More to follow...