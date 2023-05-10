Protests after Imran’s arrest: Army terms May 9 ‘black chapter’ in Pakistan’s history

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday said that May 9 would be remembered as a “black chapter” in the history of Pakistan.

The military’s media wing said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested as per the law of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday (May 9). Immediately after the arrest, it said, army properties and installations were attacked in an organised manner, and anti-army slogans were raised.

The statement further said that these malicious elements were exploiting public sentiments for their limited and selfish purposes.

The ISPR maintained that the army showed extreme tolerance, patience, and restraint, and worked with utmost patience and endurance in the larger interest of the country, without even considering their own sake.

“The reprehensible planning behind this situation was an attempt to provoke an immediate response from the army, which could be used for their nefarious political purposes. The army’s mature response foiled this conspiracy. We know very well that behind this were the directives, instructions, and complete presentation planning of some malicious party leaders.

“Those who are facilitators, planners, and political provocateurs in these actions have been identified, and strict action will be taken against them according to the law, and all these malicious elements will be responsible for the consequences,” said the statement.

“If there are any further attacks on military and state installations and properties, all law-enforcement agencies, including the army, will enforce the law, and those responsible will be held accountable,” ISPR said.