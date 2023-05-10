Search

PakistanTop News

NAB gets eight-day physical remand of Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case

Web Desk 04:36 PM | 10 May, 2023
NAB gets eight-day physical remand of Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case
Source: PTI/Twitter

ISLAMABAD – An accountability court in the federal capital on Wednesday approved eight-day physical remand of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case. 

Accountability Judge Bashir Ahmed announced the verdict on plea filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking two-week remand for interrogation in the case. 

The verdict was reserved earlier in the day after the NAB counsel and Imran Khan's lawyer submitted their arguments during the hearing held at New Police Guest House, Police Lines.

The defiant leader was also produced before the court, a day after his detention which caused huge unrest in the South Asian nation. A picture surfaced on Wednesday showing Imran Khan sitting on a chair; he apparently looks composed while trying to read something wearing his eyeglasses.

Amid the brutal clashes, Islamabad Police Lines premises was declared as a court for the hearing of the case that made headlines across the globe.

The ousted premier, who is facing over a hundred cases, was represented by his legal team including Khawaja Haris, Faisal Chaudhry, Ali Gohar, and Ali Bukhari. PTI lawyers however lamented that they were denied meeting with their client before the hearing, and during a break in the proceedings, Khan consulted with his lawyers.

The latest political drama comes in the wake of a months-long crisis and now in the country of over 220 million, markets and educational institutions are closed.

Imran Khan arrested by Rangers in Islamabad

Amid the protests, PTI supporters took out their wrath on Army's General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and the residence of the corps commander in the Punjab capital. In KP, charged members to the Chaghi monument while anti riots force battled and hundreds of arrests were made.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan indicted in Toshakhana case

03:23 PM | 10 May, 2023

Army called in as Imran Khan's arrest sparks violent protests across Punjab

02:34 PM | 10 May, 2023

How did Reham react to Imran Khan's arrest?

11:17 PM | 9 May, 2023

‘Legal’: Islamabad High Court announces verdict on Imran Khan’s arrest

10:11 PM | 9 May, 2023

Private schools to stay closed across Pakistan due to protests after Imran Khan's arrest

10:54 PM | 9 May, 2023

Internet, social media go down in Pakistan after Imran Khan's arrest

10:35 PM | 9 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Celebs lament police assault on PTI supporter amid clashes over Imran ...

04:55 PM | 10 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 10th May 2023

09:42 AM | 10 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 10, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 296
Euro EUR 316 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 362 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 193.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.71 762.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214
China Yuan CNY 41.06 41.47
Danish Krone DKK 41.96 42.35
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.61 932.59
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.23
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.3 179.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.24 745.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.96 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.79
Swiss Franc CHF 316.55 319.05
Thai Bhat THB 8.36 8.51

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 10, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 239,800 on Wednesday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 205,590.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.

Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: