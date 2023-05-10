NAB gets eight-day physical remand of Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case

ISLAMABAD – An accountability court in the federal capital on Wednesday approved eight-day physical remand of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.
Accountability Judge Bashir Ahmed announced the verdict on plea filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking two-week remand for interrogation in the case.
The verdict was reserved earlier in the day after the NAB counsel and Imran Khan's lawyer submitted their arguments during the hearing held at New Police Guest House, Police Lines.
The defiant leader was also produced before the court, a day after his detention which caused huge unrest in the South Asian nation. A picture surfaced on Wednesday showing Imran Khan sitting on a chair; he apparently looks composed while trying to read something wearing his eyeglasses.
Amid the brutal clashes, Islamabad Police Lines premises was declared as a court for the hearing of the case that made headlines across the globe.
The ousted premier, who is facing over a hundred cases, was represented by his legal team including Khawaja Haris, Faisal Chaudhry, Ali Gohar, and Ali Bukhari. PTI lawyers however lamented that they were denied meeting with their client before the hearing, and during a break in the proceedings, Khan consulted with his lawyers.
The latest political drama comes in the wake of a months-long crisis and now in the country of over 220 million, markets and educational institutions are closed.
Amid the protests, PTI supporters took out their wrath on Army's General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and the residence of the corps commander in the Punjab capital. In KP, charged members to the Chaghi monument while anti riots force battled and hundreds of arrests were made.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 10, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|296
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|362
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|193.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.71
|762.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.96
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.61
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 239,800 on Wednesday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 205,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.
Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
