In meeting with Chinese President Xi, PM Shehbaz lauds CPEC’s transformational impact

SAMARKAND – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met Chinese President Xi Jinping wherein he appreciated the transformational impact of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Pakistan’s socio-economic development.

During the bilateral meeting took place on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the Council of Heads of State of Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the prime minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the high quality development of CPEC.

Both the leaders reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchanged views on important regional and international issues of mutual interest.

This was Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s first meeting with the Chinese President since assuming office and was marked by traditional warmth and exceptional mutual trust and understanding.

In his welcoming remarks, the Chinese President described Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as ‘a person of pragmatism and efficiency and a leader with a longstanding commitment to China-Pakistan friendship’.

Shehbaz Sharif underlined that All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and iron-brotherhood between the two countries has always withstood the test of time.

He briefed President Xi about Pakistan’s policies for sustainable growth, industrial development, agricultural modernization and regional connectivity.

He commended the Chinese President’s visionary Belt and Road Initiative and Global Development Initiative for sustainable development and win-win outcomes.

Both leaders welcomed the signing of Framework Agreement on ML-1 Railway Project.

The Prime Minister thanked the government and people of China for the generous and timely support for the flood affected people in Pakistan. He said that sympathy and support from all quarters across China was touching and a true reflection of our unique friendship.

He also thanked Chinese government for support to Pakistan for its sovereignty and territorial integrity, FATF forum, COVID-19 pandemic and other areas.

Sharing views on international issues, the Prime Minister said that challenges like climate change, health pandemics and growing inequalities could only be tackled through mutual cooperation.