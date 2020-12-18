Meet Nawal Haider Butt – first ever Pakistani member of Quill and Scroll

ISLAMABAD – A 10th grade student from TNS Beaconhouse has bagged the position of first Pakistani member to the Quill and Scroll.

Nawal Haider Butt has been awarded the position in recognition of her journalistic writings.

Quill and Scroll is an international high school journalism honor society since April 10th, 1926 that recognizes and encourages, both, individual and group achievements in scholastic journalism. At present, more than 14,104 high schools in all U.S. states, and 44 countries have established local chapters of the Quill and Scroll. It is based out of the University of Iowa.

Eye on Ivy, an education consulting firm, is the only Quill and Scroll chapter in South Asia and Pakistan.

The brilliant girl has penned a number of articles for national newspapers, magazines and has also authored an anthology of fiction and prose poetry on mental health. Nawal Haider Butt is also a recipient of silver and bronze certificates in The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition.

A ceremony was held on December 17, 2020; in regards to honour Nawal Haider Butt's accomplishments. Jeff Browne, Executive Director Quill and Scroll presided the ceremony. Lain Keith Riley, Principal TNS Beaconhouse, Shanza Khan Executive Director Eye on Ivy and others were among the attendees. Senior journalist Ejaz Haider administered the Quill and Scroll oath to Nawal.