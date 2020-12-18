Pakistani-American Ali Zaidi makes it to Biden's Climate team

WASHINGTON – Ali Zaidi has been announced as 'deputy White House Climate Coordinator' among the key members of the US President-elect Joe Biden's climate team.

US President-elect Joe Biden has announced his climate and energy team, which the transition said is ready on day one to advance his agenda and lead the world to confront the undeniable, accelerating and punishing reality of climate change.

The 33-year-old Zaidi is the highest-ranking Pakistani-American appointed by Biden in his administration.

"We need a whole-of-government approach to take on the climate crisis — in a way that spurs jobs and advances justice," tweeted Zaidi.

"I was floored when President-elect Joe Biden called. I still am — profoundly humbled, deeply honoured, and so ready to get to work!"

Zaidi will serve as deputy to Gina McCarthy who is supposed to coordinate Biden's administration’s domestic climate agenda. She used to head the Environmental Protection Agency under former US president Barack Obama and is currently leading an advocacy group.

“This brilliant, tested, trailblazing team will be ready on day one to confront the existential threat of climate change with a unified national response rooted in science and equity. They share my belief that we have no time to waste to confront the climate crisis, protect our air and drinking water, and deliver justice to communities that have long shouldered the burdens of environmental harms,” Biden said in a statement.

"Together, on behalf of all Americans, they will meet this moment with the urgency it demands - and seize the opportunity to build back better with good-paying union jobs, climate-resilient infrastructure and a clean energy future that benefits every single community," he said.

Biden’s transition team also issued press release which described Zaidi as “leading climate expert and longtime advisor to the president-elect."

“Zaidi brings the cross-sector and multi-disciplinary experience needed to deliver a whole-of-government response to the climate crisis,” it included.

Zaidi - a Pakistani immigrant, grew up in the Rust Belt outside Erie, Pennsylvania, had also helped draft and implement the Obama-Biden Administration's Climate Action Plan and negotiate the Paris accord.