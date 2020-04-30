PM Imran urges Int’l community to take notice of Indian war crimes in IOJK

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Modi Govt with its fascist Hindutva Supremacist RSS-driven ideology continues its war crimes in IOJK under cover of COVID19 global pandemic.

In a tweet today (Thursday), the Prime Minister said that “it violates the Fourth Geneva Convention by continuing its genocide of Kashmiris: & by attempting to change the demography in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir – a territory recognised as disputed by UN”.

the demography in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir - a territory recognised as disputed by UN. The international community has a responsibility to take note of & act against these war crimes by India in violations of 4th Geneva Convention & int humanitarian laws. https://t.co/7VndmstQKJ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 30, 2020

“The international community has a responsibility to take note of & act against these war crimes by India in violations of 4th Geneva Convention & int humanitarian laws,” Prime Minister Imran Khan added.