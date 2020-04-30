COVID-19 pandemic: Pakistan, Norway to work closely on debt relief initiative
12:02 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
COVID-19 pandemic: Pakistan, Norway to work closely on debt relief initiative
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Norway have agreed to work closely on the debt relief initiative during coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement was made during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Norwegian counterpart Ine Eriksen Søreide.

Foreign Minister underscored the importance of Pakistan's 'Global Initiative on Debt Relief' for developing countries in order to enable them to devote their resources to fight COVID-19 and mitigate its economic fallout.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also briefed the Norwegian Foreign Minister on the measures taken by  Pakistan in this regard and underscored the need for solidarity within the international community during these challenging times.

He also offered condolences over the loss of lives in Norway due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Foreign Minister expressed concern over the continued communications and movement restrictions in Indian held Kashmir that hamper dissemination of information and unfettered supply of medicines and other essentials needed to combat the pandemic and underlined concern over the demonization of Muslims in India in the context of COVID-19.

The Norwegian Foreign Minister thanked his Pakistani counterpart for his expression of solidarity and agreed with him on the importance of international cooperation to fight and contain the affects of global pandemic of COVID-19.

