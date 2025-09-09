Nepal Minister chased, kicked, and humiliated through streets as Gen-Z protests boil

KATHMANDU – Nepal has been plunged into political chaos and amid wild scenes, Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel was chased and assaulted on the streets of Kathmandu by furious Gen-Z protestors, as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was forced to resign following a wave of violent youth-led protests.

Dramatic footage circulating online shows the 65-year-old minister sprinting through the capital with crowds in pursuit. At one point, a young protester leaps forward, kicking Paudel into a wall before he scrambles back to his feet and flees again.

Nepal's finance minister chased on street, thrashed by protesters as Oli govt collapses pic.twitter.com/aoKBjKlUkZ — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) September 9, 2025

The assault came as unrest spiraled across the Himalayan nation. Protesters torched Oli’s residence, defied curfews, and clashed with police in one of the fiercest movements against Nepal’s leadership in recent years. At least 19 people were killed in a crackdown earlier this week, sparking even more outrage on the streets.

The protests began after the government banned more than two dozen social media platforms, accusing them of being “unregistered.” Though access to Facebook, YouTube, and X has since been restored, anger over corruption and inequality has fueled the demonstrations. TikTok, which remained online, has been flooded with viral videos contrasting the hardships of ordinary Nepalis with the lavish lifestyles of politicians’ families.

Oli was left with little choice but to step down after three ministers also resigned under pressure. His downfall marks one of the most dramatic collapses of power in Nepal’s recent history.