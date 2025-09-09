How to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match live?

DUBAI – A high-voltage clash is expected when Pakistan will face India in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament on September 14 at the Dubai Cricket Stadium.

The eight team tournament is set to begin today (September 9) in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Pakistan, who previously won the event in 2000 and 2012 – both in Bangladesh and in the ODI format – will be aiming to clinch their first T20I Asia Cup title.

In total, 16 editions of the Asia Cup have taken place, with the 2016 and 2022 editions contested in the T20I format. In the 2022 edition held in the UAE, Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka in the final by 23 runs.

For Asia Cup 2025, eight teams have been divided into two groups, with Pakistan, India, Oman and the UAE placed in Group A, while Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka are in Group B.

Pakistan will play their opening match against Oman at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on 12 September,. Their final group fixture will be against the UAE on 17 September, also in Dubai.

According to the tournament format, the top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Four stage, where all teams will face each other in a round-robin format. The top two sides at the end of the Super Four will qualify for the final, which will take place at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on Sunday, 28 September.

Where to Watch Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2025 Clash

The PAK vs IND match will be played on September 14 and cricket fans looking for the ways to watch the high-stake match.

In Pakistan, the match will be broadcast by Ten Sports and PTV Sports while it will be live streamed on Tamasha app and website.

In India, Star Sports will telecast the match while Disney+ Hotstar app and website will provide live streaming of the match.

In the UAE, cricket fans can watch the Pakistan vs Indian match on CricLife MAX via eLife TV, and Switch TV UAE.