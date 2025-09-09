ATC acquits Shah Mahmood Qureshi, sentences key PTI leaders in May 9 case

LAHORE – Lahore’s Anti-Terrorism Court has announced another verdict in cases related to the May 9 incidents.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was acquitted, while several key party leaders have been sentenced to prison.

According to the verdict, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and Mian Mehmoodur Rashid were each sentenced to 10 years in prison in the case of torching a government vehicle near Jinnah House, while Khadija Shah was awarded 5 years imprisonment.

The decision was delivered by ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill, which had been reserved earlier. In total, the court announced its ruling against 39 accused persons, sentencing 18 to jail terms while acquitting 21, including Rubina Jameel.