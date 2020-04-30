Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan's scene from 'D Day' goes viral after actors' death

LAHORE - After the sudden demise of two Bollywood legends Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, a scene from their film D-Day has been going viral on the social media. Their fans and followers have been clinging on to scenes from the 2013-released film D-Day, which shows both the recently passed away actors in one frame, heightening the emotions of heartbroken fans.

The viral photo shows Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor sitting in the backseat of a car, where the former was essaying the role of undercover RAW agent Wali Khan while the latter played Iqbal Seth aka Goldman.

Speaking about working with Rishi on the film, Irrfan had in an earlier interview with Filmfare stated: “My cousin is his ultimate fan, though I have watched all his movies. I never thought I had it in me to be a Rishi Kapoor. He is hot liquid. He has worked on cultivating his craft so well and he is one of those stars you never have enough of, even if he is doing the same thing, movie after movie. I think that’s what makes his second innings so spectacular. He doesn’t have to be a star anymore, so he is having a blast being an actor.”

Below are some of the tweets in remembrance of the Bollywood legends :

We lost two finest artists within two days. Rishi Kapoor sir & Irrfan Khan sir will be remembered forever!



Rest in peace legends #RishiKapoor #IrrfanKhan 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/7DBqgX4q5y — Karabi Deka (@KarabiDeka15) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning at age 67, after a two-year-long battle with cancer. Irrfan died a day earlier on Wednesday after a colon infection following his two-year-long battle with neuroendocrine tumour.