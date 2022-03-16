Bushra Ansari shares a hilarious video of Nauman Ijaz
Web Desk
03:10 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
Bushra Ansari shares a hilarious video of Nauman Ijaz
Source: Instagram
Veteran actress Bushra Ansari and talent powerhouse Nauman Ijaz are two incredibly gifted actors of Pakistan's entertainment industry.

After creating magic with their performances, the 65-year-old entertainer and the Raqeeb Se star are amusing their massive fan following with offscreen antics.

Taking to Instagram handle, the Udaari actress shared a hilarious video of the 57-year-old superstar where he portrays his character Shameem and their conversation is equally witty and humorous.

"ENJOYING WITH MY DEAR NOMAN EJAZ ..", captioned the Aangan Terha actor.

Titled Mrs & Mr Shameem, the web series will focus on a married couple and their journey of love, friendship and growing old together.

Helmed by ace director Kashif Nisar, the upcoming web series is written by Saji Gul who is also the writer of popular drama serial O Rangreza.

On the work front, Naumaan has been hugely lauded for his spectacular performance in star-studded drama Sang-e-Mah.

