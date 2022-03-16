Bushra Ansari shares a hilarious video of Nauman Ijaz
Share
Veteran actress Bushra Ansari and talent powerhouse Nauman Ijaz are two incredibly gifted actors of Pakistan's entertainment industry.
After creating magic with their performances, the 65-year-old entertainer and the Raqeeb Se star are amusing their massive fan following with offscreen antics.
Taking to Instagram handle, the Udaari actress shared a hilarious video of the 57-year-old superstar where he portrays his character Shameem and their conversation is equally witty and humorous.
"ENJOYING WITH MY DEAR NOMAN EJAZ ..", captioned the Aangan Terha actor.
View this post on Instagram
Titled Mrs & Mr Shameem, the web series will focus on a married couple and their journey of love, friendship and growing old together.
Helmed by ace director Kashif Nisar, the upcoming web series is written by Saji Gul who is also the writer of popular drama serial O Rangreza.
On the work front, Naumaan has been hugely lauded for his spectacular performance in star-studded drama Sang-e-Mah.
'Mrs and Mr Shameem' - Saba Qamar and Nauman ... 04:05 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz are two incredibly talented actors and after creating magic with their performances, the duo ...
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
-
- Pakistani martial artist sets another Guinness World Record03:35 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
-
- Indian forces kill three more Kashmiri youth in Srinagar02:48 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan to raise Indian missile issue at OIC foreign ministers' ...02:31 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
-
- Mehwish Hayat and Mawra Hocane recreate famous ‘Drop Challenge’01:43 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Ayesha Omar talks about Esra Bilgic following her on Instagram06:51 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022