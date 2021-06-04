Mehar Bano says Saba Qamar stood up for her when she was harassed

As Pakistan's drama industry expands in the ultimate race of entertainment and filmmaking, it slowly and steadily becomes home to a whole lot of filth that its biggest players are expert at hiding.

One of the major dilemmas plaguing the industry is workplace harassment and casting couch, which only a handful of celebrities have spoken against and the Churails star Mehar Bano is one of them.

Recently, the Daagh actor sat down for a tell-it-all interview with Something Haute where she made an explosive revelation that Saba Qamar came to her rescue when she was first harassed.

Delving into details of the incident, the Lashkara actor recalled that she was quite young and immature at that time, "During the shooting, I was harassed by a mike wala on the set. As I was young at the time, I didn't understand what was going on. I was just shocked,"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Lollywood (@instant_lollywood)

Mehar Bano went on to say that the Cheekh superstar was one of the few people who stood up for her and took action immediately. Next, the Baaghi star even got the harasser kicked out from the set.

Further, the star went on to add that this was the only time someone came to her protection, "After this incident, I realized that you can be harassed by anyone at any time, so you should strengthen yourself and keep your eyes open,"

On the work front, the 27-year-old is being highly applauded for her performance in the record-breaking drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 where she essays the role of Mahi’s best friend, Rida.