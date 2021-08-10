‘Yes, I’m single’ – Faryal Mehmood breaks silence over separation with Daniyal Raheel

Faryal Mehmood is known for her acting projects like Daasi and Enaaya. She got married to Daniyal Raheel in May 2020 in a private ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance.

Rumours have been circulating on social media for quite some time that Faryal Mehmood and Daniyal Raheel have parted their ways.

The 30-year-old actress now have broken her silence on rumours at a popular TV show “Time Out with Ahsan Khan”.

Responding to Ahsan Khan’s straightforward question about her relationship status, she in a bold way said: “Yes, I am single”. She further said that it was obvious that they were no longer in the relationship.

Rumours mills started buzzing about Faryal and Daniyal relationship after both were not seen together for a long period of time.

Back in December 2020, she had rejected the rumours about her divorce.

In an Instagram story, she had written: “”Due to my busy schedule me and my husband are not being able to meet or spend time together if I’m not posting pictures with my husband doesn’t mean that we are splitting. Social media needs to stop spreading false news.”