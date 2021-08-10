‘Yes, I’m single’ – Faryal Mehmood breaks silence over separation with Daniyal Raheel
Share
Faryal Mehmood is known for her acting projects like Daasi and Enaaya. She got married to Daniyal Raheel in May 2020 in a private ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance.
Rumours have been circulating on social media for quite some time that Faryal Mehmood and Daniyal Raheel have parted their ways.
The 30-year-old actress now have broken her silence on rumours at a popular TV show “Time Out with Ahsan Khan”.
Responding to Ahsan Khan’s straightforward question about her relationship status, she in a bold way said: “Yes, I am single”. She further said that it was obvious that they were no longer in the relationship.
Rumours mills started buzzing about Faryal and Daniyal relationship after both were not seen together for a long period of time.
Back in December 2020, she had rejected the rumours about her divorce.
In an Instagram story, she had written: “”Due to my busy schedule me and my husband are not being able to meet or spend time together if I’m not posting pictures with my husband doesn’t mean that we are splitting. Social media needs to stop spreading false news.”
- ‘Yes, I’m single’ – Faryal Mehmood breaks silence over ...07:58 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
- Lionel Messi agrees to join PSG after FC Barcelona exit07:31 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
- TikTok becomes world’s most downloaded app in 202006:51 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
- Pakistan remembers Dr Ruth Pfau on her fourth death anniversary05:55 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
-
-
- Are Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir expecting their first child?04:28 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
- I'd marry Mani even if he already had a wife: Hira Mani04:50 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021