Mohammad Wasim Jr. becomes first bowler to take hat-trick in KPL 2021 (VIDEO)

08:48 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
Mohammad Wasim Jr. becomes first bowler to take hat-trick in KPL 2021 (VIDEO)
Pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr. has achieved a milestone of his cricket career by becoming the first bowler to claim a hat-trick in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) 2021.

Muzaffarabad Tigers’ Wasim Jr. bagged the feat in the second over of the match against Rawlakot Hawks on Monday.

He had removed Bismillah Khan, Kashif Ali and experience cricketer Umar Amin with his skillful bowling.

When Wasim sent Amin to pavilion, the commentators in an excitement said: "How many times do you see that?"

He said that the bowler has brought smiles on the face of the franchise owner.

The match between rhe Rawlakot Hawks and Muzaffarabad Tigers went down to the wire, with the former clinching a one-wicket victory in the end.

