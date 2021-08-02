Dennis Freedman's tweet about Shahid Afridi's six in KPL leaves internet in fits
Web Desk
03:25 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
MUZAFFARABAD – The Australian sports journalist, who loves trolling Indian cricket fans, recently shared a tweet about the Kashmir Premier League which leaves the internet in fits.

Taking a jibe at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), who once again breached the international norms and the spirit of the gentleman’s game, he mentioned that ‘the greatest thing about KPL will be the massive six of former Pakistan captain and star player Shahid Afridi that sailed in Indian occupied Kashmir’.

Freedman [who changes his name on Twitter at times] this time changed his name as Dennis KPL ahead of the Kashmir Premier League.

Following his witty tweet, Pakistani cricket fans flocked to Twitter and started sharing hilarious tweets trolling Indian authorities for opposing the KPL besides intimidating foreign players not to participate in the cricket league.

Some users mentioned anecdotes of Indian authorities including locking up Pakistani pigeons besides capturing Pakistani flag balloons. Other users termed the massive six a surgical strike in occupied Kashmir.

Check some of the reactions here:

Despite all the Indian pressure and threats, former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs is coming to Pakistan, Kashmir Premier League (KPL) Arif Malik announced Monday.

Earlier, the Indian officials threatened international players from participating in the KPL, saying that future opportunities concerning cricket will be closed for them in India if they play in the Kashmir Premier League. Meanwhile, the KPL management has issued the schedule for the tournament starting August 6.

Pakistan to move ICC against Indian cricket board ... 08:00 PM | 31 Jul, 2021

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to raise the issue of threats by the Board of Control for Cricket in India ...

