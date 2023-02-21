PSL8: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 63 runs

KARACHI – Defending champions Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 63 runs in the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) in Karachi on Tuesday.

Earlier, Gladiators won the toss and elected to bowl first. The game started at 7 pm today.

Batting first, Lahore Qalandars set a 199 runs target for Quetta Gladiators. In response, Quuetta Gladiators could make only 135 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs.

Lahore Qalandars batsmen Shai Hope scored 47 runs off 32 balls and Sikandar Raza made 32 runs off 16 balls. Quetta Gladiators bowlers Qais Ahmed took 2 wickets for 36 runs and Odean Smith 2 wickets for 41 runs.

From the Quetta Gladiators’ side, Jason Roy scored 48 runs off 30 balls and Mohammad Hafeez hit 25 runs off 22 balls. Lahore Qalandars bowlers Shaheen Afridi took 3 wickets for 22 runs and David Wiese 3 wickets for 23 runs.

Both squads came in from losses in their last fixtures and today’s contest was expected to be a close one.

Sarfaraz-led Quetta Gladiators are lingering in the second-last spot in the points table with a single win in 2 games. On Monday, Gladiators were dealt a blow when they faced star-studded Peshawar Zalmi.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars are placed in the last spot in the points table with a single win in 2 matches. Of late, Qalandars handed defeated by archrivals Karachi Kings, who gained momentum and Afridi led squad.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Hafeez, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmad

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shai Hope (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Sikandar Raza, Hussain Talat, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan