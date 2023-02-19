PSL8: Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars to break losing spree

KARACHI – After losing first three matches of the season in a row, Karachi Kings finally tasted success as they beat Lahore Qalandars by 67 runs in the eighth match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8) at Karachi's National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bowl first. Batting first, Karachi Kings put up a decent total of 185 runs at a loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs for Lahore Qalandars. Karachi Kings batters James Vince scored 46 runs in 36 balls and Mathew Wade 36 runs in 24 balls. On the bowling side, Liam Dawson took one wicket for 29 runs and Zaman Khan took one wicket and conceded 34 runs.
Chasing the target, Lahore Qalandars could make only 118 runs in 17.3 overs and lost all the wickets. Lahore Qalandars batsmen Mirza Tahir Baig made 45 runs in 39 balls and Kamran Ghulam 23 runs in 22 balls. On the bowling side, Akif Javed took 4 wickets for 28 runs and Ben Cutting 2 wickets for 12 runs.
Cricket fans were eagerly waiting for the clash between arch-rivals which was scheduled to start at 7pm local time.
The visitors were confident as the Shaheen Afridi-led squad kicked off their title defence with a thumping win over Multan Sultans in the opening match of this year’s sports gala.
Karachi Kings, on the other hand, lost all three games. Kings remain good with the bat so far but Zalmi, United and even Gladiators outfoxed the hosts in the Pakistan Super League season 8.
Matthew Wade, James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Amir and Haider were expected to charge the opponents while Qalandars’s skipper and star player Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan were likely to give tough time to hosts in the much-touted clash.
Squads
Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade, James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Andrew Tye, Imran Tahir, James Fuller, Mohammad Amir, Muhammad Musa
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 19, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264.9
|268.15
|Euro
|EUR
|279.2
|282
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|315.8
|319
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.8
|73.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70
|70.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178
|180.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|707.22
|715.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.76
|39.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.14
|38.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.56
|33.91
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.18
|3.29
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|867.89
|876.89
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|165.34
|167.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|690.7
|698.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.05
|73.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|197.12
|199.12
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.26
|25.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|287.56
|290.06
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,700 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,780.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Karachi
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Quetta
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Attock
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Multan
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
