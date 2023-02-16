PSL8, Match 4: Colin Munro, Azam Khan power Islamabad United to victory over Karachi Kings

MULTAN – Islamabad United achieved a comfortable victory over Karachi Kings in the fourth match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Earlier, Islamabad United won the toss and elected to field first.

Sharjeel Khan attempted to give a strong start as he made 34 off 26 balls but he lost his opening partner James Vince in early blows to Kings. However, Haider Ali managed to give a strong push to the score by smashing 59 runs. After his removal, the middle and tail order kept the score board ticket but no one could cross the 20-run mark. In total, Kings made 174 that was not enough.

Colin Munro (58), Azam Khan (44) and Rassie van der Dussen (31) were prominent as United successfully chased the target in the 19th over.

Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United have surely kickstarted their PSL8 campaign in style. The squad played exceptionally well last year but is without Alex Hales and Rahmanullah Gurbaz this time.

On the other hand, this is the second consecutive loss for Imad Wasim-led Karachi Kings after they were beaten by Peshawar Zalmi by two runs. The team includes big names like James Vince, Matthew Wade, Imran Tahir and Mohammad Amir.

Kings have also been dealt a blow as pacer Mir Hamza was ruled out from the league in wake of a finger injury. Akif Javed has been named as Mir Hamza's replacement.

Squads

Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade, James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Andrew Tye, Imran Tahir, Akif Javed, Mohammad Amir

Islamabad United: Paul Stirling, Mohammad Nawaz, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Asif Ali, Tom Curran, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr