Today Iftar Time in Karachi – Ramadan Calendar – 21 Feb 2026

KARACHI – Ramadan fasting period continues in Karachi, where Muslims will break their second fast today. According to the official schedule, followers of the Hanafi school will observe Iftar at 6:31 PM, while those following the Jafri tradition will break their fast at 6:41 PM.

Today Iftar Time in Karachi

School Day Sehri Time Iftar Time Date Hanafi 3 05:44 AM 6:31 PM 21 Feb 2026 Jafri 3 05:34 AM 06:41 PM 21 Feb 2026

This day shows community’s spiritual dedication during Ramadan 2026 (3rd Roza, 21 February 2026). Religious authorities encourage adherence to the official Ramadan calendar to avoid confusion and maintain accurate fasting practices.

Experts also recommend setting reminders for Sehri and Iftar and consuming hydrating, nutrient-rich meals at Sehri to help maintain energy throughout the fasting hours.

Stay updated with Daily Pakistan for more news on Ramadan timings and community preparations as the holy month progresses.