Latest

Pakistan

Iftar Time in Lahore Today – 3rd Ramadan, 21 February 2026

By News Desk
2:49 pm | Feb 21, 2026
Iftar Time In Lahore Today 3rd Ramadan 21 February 2026

LAHORE – The holy month of Ramadan continues with blessings, and Muslims are set to break their third fast.

According to official timings, followers of the Hanafi school can do Iftar at 5:55 PM, while those observing the Jafri tradition will break their fast slightly later at 6:05 PM.

Iftar Time in Lahore Today

School Day Sehri Time Iftar Time Date
Hanafi 3 05:16 AM 5:55 PM 21 Feb 2026
Jafri 3 05:06 AM 06:05 PM 21 Feb 2026

This marks another day of spiritual commitment as residents embrace the blessings of Ramadan 2026 (2nd Roza, 19 February 2026). Authorities and religious scholars emphasize following the official Ramadan calendar to avoid confusion and ensure accurate fasting schedules.

Iftar Time In Lahore Today 3rd Ramadan 21 February 2026

Experts also advise setting alarms for Sehri and Iftar to maintain discipline and energy throughout the day. Hydrating and nutrient-rich meals at Sehri are recommended to help fasters stay strong during long hours of abstinence.

Stay tuned for more updates on Ramadan timings and community preparations as the holy month progresses.

Best Iftar in Lahore 2026 – Check Top Ramadan Buffets Dining Deals

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now