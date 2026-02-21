Iftar Time in Lahore Today – 3rd Ramadan, 21 February 2026

LAHORE – The holy month of Ramadan continues with blessings, and Muslims are set to break their third fast.

According to official timings, followers of the Hanafi school can do Iftar at 5:55 PM, while those observing the Jafri tradition will break their fast slightly later at 6:05 PM.

Iftar Time in Lahore Today

School Day Sehri Time Iftar Time Date Hanafi 3 05:16 AM 5:55 PM 21 Feb 2026 Jafri 3 05:06 AM 06:05 PM 21 Feb 2026

This marks another day of spiritual commitment as residents embrace the blessings of Ramadan 2026 (2nd Roza, 19 February 2026). Authorities and religious scholars emphasize following the official Ramadan calendar to avoid confusion and ensure accurate fasting schedules.

Experts also advise setting alarms for Sehri and Iftar to maintain discipline and energy throughout the day. Hydrating and nutrient-rich meals at Sehri are recommended to help fasters stay strong during long hours of abstinence.

Stay tuned for more updates on Ramadan timings and community preparations as the holy month progresses.