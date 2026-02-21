WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump reportedly handed Iran strict deadline of just 10 to 15 days to strike a deal, warning that failure to negotiate could trigger a massive U.S. military assault. Sources claim the threat is not mere rhetoric but part of a growing strategy to pressure Tehran into submission.

Recent recports show that US Air Force in Europe has started repositioning its military assets, moving forces into what appear to be strategic combat-ready positions. Satellite and field reports suggest heightened activity at an American airbase located on an island in Portugal, where fighter jets and support aircraft have been seen mobilizing, raising fears that operational preparations for a potential strike are already underway.

Meanwhile, the influential New York Times has issued a chilling warning, any U.S. attack on Iran could unleash consequences that are impossible to predict. Analysts fear it could ignite a broader conflict, dragging the entire Middle East into a new and devastating war with global repercussions.

Just days earlier, British media sources claimed that the U.S. president is even considering targeting Iran’s top leadership—a move that would represent a dramatic escalation. Other reports suggest that limited strikes on Iranian military installations are also being weighed as an alternative. However, insiders speculate that the true objective may go beyond military damage—potentially aiming to cripple Iran’s government and force a dramatic political transformation.

So far, Iran has remained silent in response to these alarming developments. Yet Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that any aggression will be met with a fierce and uncompromising response, raising the specter of retaliation and further instability.